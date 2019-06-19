Anderson, Patton recipients of golf scholarship award

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
The Iowa Golf Association has announced the 2018 recipients of the Ann Griffel Scholarship Award and two area golfers were recognized.
Whitney Anderson of Sioux Central and Annika Patton of Alta-Aurelia will receive a one-year scholarship of $2,000. They will join the group of 232 other students to have received this award since 1963.
