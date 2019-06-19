Alta-Aurelia uses 10-run inning to beat Sioux Central

Alta-Aurelia scored 10 runs in the third inning and added seven more in the fourth as the Warriors handed Sioux Central an 18-2 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Wednesday at Peterson.

Aric Stephan led the way for the Warriors with three hits and three RBI. Cade Rohwer added two hits. Trey Engelmann doubled while Anthony Krier, Preston McCoy and Conrad Falck each singled.