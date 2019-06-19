Alta-Aurelia downs Sioux Central in Twin Lakes game

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Jessica Flaherty collected three hits, including two doubles, scored two runs and drove in six runs, and Abby Kraemer pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 batters as Alta-Aurelia defeated Sioux Central 10-4 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Wednesday at Peterson.
The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh to pull away.
