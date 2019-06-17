Ronald Keenan, 85, of Storm Lake died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. and KC rosary at 7:30 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. A memorial fund has been established in Ronald's name.