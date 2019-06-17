Jean Bridson, 95, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Terril. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.