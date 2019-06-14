Welcome to Iowa, enjoy your fishing — please show your license

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources owns this dock. The city is supposed to maintain it. This is the result at the Storm Lake Marina, where $500,000 in dock repairs are needed. Fishermen pay license fees for this maintenance regimen, and boaters are assessed a marine fuel tax to support such facilities. Times photo by Whitney Robinson

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.