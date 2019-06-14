Storm Lake gets grant to be state showcase for elementary school computer education

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Storm Lake Elementary School is one of 12 schools in the state to receive a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and the Iowa Department of Education.
Funds will be used to deliver computer science education programs. The school will also serve as a statewide resource for Iowa educators through the sharing of curriculum and community engagement strategies.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.