Storm Lake blood drive results

For over 15 years, Storm Lake and surrounding communities have been supporting the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, at the community blood drives coordinated by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The blood drive was held Tuesday, June 4 to help the blood center keep units on hand for hospital patients across the tri-state area. Several donors showed their support for saving local lives by donating blood.

