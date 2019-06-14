SM squanders lead, game to GTRA in nine innings, 8-7

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to hand Storm Lake St. Mary’s an 8-7 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game played on Monday night at Memorial Field.
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead, but couldn’t hold it as the Titans plated three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.