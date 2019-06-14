SM squanders lead, game to GTRA in nine innings, 8-7

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to hand Storm Lake St. Mary’s an 8-7 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game played on Monday night at Memorial Field.

The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead, but couldn’t hold it as the Titans plated three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.