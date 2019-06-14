SL falls to No. 9 SB-L

Jacob Massey singled to score Bryce Click with the game-winning run in the seventh inning as No. 9-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied to defeat Storm Lake 6-5 on Tuesday at Sergeant Bluff.

The Tornadoes took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when the Warriors scored five runs to tie it. They then got two walks and a single from Massey to win.