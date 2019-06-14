SL defeats Lakes rival Spencer

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Mark Eddie scattered five hits over 61⁄3 innings and Nick Olesen drove in two runs with a single as Storm Lake knocked off Lakes Conference rival Spencer 4-2 on Monday at Spencer.
The Tornadoes scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Spencer answered with two runs in the fourth before Storm Lake made it 4-2 in the fifth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.