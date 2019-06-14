Ridge View tallies 14 hits to beat Kingsley-Pierson in Western Valley Conference game

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Kennedy Mason collected three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run to help power Ridge View to an 8-3 win over Kingsley-Pierson in a Western Valley Conference game on Monday at Galva.
The Raptors finished with 14 hits in the game. Mason had a double and two singles. Madeline Else, Emerson Else, Kara Richard, Emma Vohs and Autumn Henkel all added two hits apiece.
