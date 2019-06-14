Remembering Dad on Father’s Day

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Dad died 45 years ago next month, but there’s still barely a day goes by that I don’t think about him. I was named for Dad’s father John, and for Dad, who went by his middle name (mine too), Pat.

Gerald Patrick Cullen lived only 61 years. That seemed like old age to me when I was 24 and thought I was full of wisdom. I’m 69 now — older than both my parents — and I realize now how little I know.

Pat Cullen

Dad was an old school parent. “I’m not your friend, I’m your father,” he advised me, which was reassuring, not harsh. When you’re a kid, friends can lead you astray. Not your father. He was our family’s anchor. He still is, for me.

As our kids grew up, I often wondered how Dad would handle a situation. He always seemed to know what to do.

My four brothers and one sister all turned out fine, and I see Dad in each of them. (Mom too, but this is about Father’s Day.)

Mom, of course, raised us during the day with the admonition of “Wait ’til your Dad comes home.” That kept us straight. And he did come home, every night after a stop at the Elks Club, with a half stick of Juicy Fruit for each of us.

I achieved adulthood with Dad at the Elks Club. After I turned 21, he invited me to share a drink with his friends at the Elks. I had never heard him use a four letter word before in my life, and that evening, joking with the guys at the big horseshoe bar, I heard him say “Hell” for the first time. I was a little shocked.

Our family’s upbringing was typical for the day in the 50s and 60s — father the bread-winner and mother the caretaker, right out of “Leave It to Beaver.” In those days one parent could support the whole family, and Dad was a good provider. We weren’t rich, but we were comfortably middle class in our home at 216 Geneseo St.

Our inheritance was something much more valuable than money; Dad and Mom left us their good name, something we have tried to live up to. Integrity and loyalty were paramount in Dad’s life. He believed nothing was as important as your reputation. His word was his bond.

Like so many men of that “Greatest Generation,” Dad served his country during World War II. He was a captain in the Air Corps 57th Fighter Group that saw action in North Africa, Sicily, Corsica and Italy. He spent three long years away from his family back in Whittemore. Like many of his compatriots, war left a lasting impression on him — a bad impression. “The only reason we have war is that generals need work,” he told me during Vietnam.

Dad is the reason I’m in the newspaper business. After graduating from college in 1972, local publisher John Anderson wanted to hire me for the summer as a temporary sports writer and photographer. I avoided him because I planned to work in television. One night Dad came home from work and said he had seen Anderson (probably at the Elks), who said I wasn’t returning his calls. I told Dad I thought I’d take the summer off before I started a full-time job. “No son of mine is going to lay around my house without a job,” he replied. I might have been a little lazy but I wasn’t stupid, so I followed Dad’s advice and took the newspaper job for the summer. I liked it so much that when Anderson offered me a full-time newspaper gig in the fall, I took it.

I know that Dad wasn’t perfect, and I may be romanticizing his life, but you have to think your father is the greatest man in the world, don’t you? I feel the same about the fathers of my friends and relatives. They were great men too, particularly my late father-in-law, Doc Tolan, as fine a man as has ever walked this Earth.

My proudest achievement in life is to be father to two outstanding children, Bridget and Justin, who have grown into fine adults (mostly due to their Mother’s care). I am my father’s son, which means I haven’t hugged them enough or told them how much I love them. It’s a Cullen thing. If we still had the Elks Lodge here, I would take them there for a drink to celebrate them and tell them how proud I am of them. They will have to settle for this column.