No. 10 K-P proves to be too much for Ridge View in Western Valley game

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Kingsley-Pierson scored six runs in the top of the first inning and the 10th-ranked Panthers were never threatened after that as they defeated Ridge View 17-3 in a Western Valley Conference game on Monday at Holstein.
The Panthers added three runs in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth.
