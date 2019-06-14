Larsens help No. 4 Newell-Fonda beat East Sac County

Published Friday, June 14, 2019
Olivia Larsen went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in two runs, and Ella Larsen pitched a no-hitter as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, defeated East Sac County 12-0 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday.
The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the first inning and two in the second.
