Shea Peterson and Jessica Flaherty each had two hits, and Abby Kraemer pitched a three-hitter and struck out a season-high 18 batters as Alta-Aurelia, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, beat South Central Calhoun 8-2 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Lake City.

