Ketchams join BVRMC Circle of Life

The Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation is pleased to welcome Krista and Michael Ketcham, residents of Sac City, to the Circle of Life. The Circle of Life legacy society honors individuals who have included Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in the estate plan. Krista currently serves as the chief financial Officer for BVRMC. Michael is a retired hospital administrator.

