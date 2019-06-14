Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Chelsea Hogrefe, administrator for “The Bridge of Storm Lake” spoke about the beginning of “The Bridge” and about its programs emphasizing their work with children in summer programs and after school. She mentioned the 5 acre garden where children can learn about growing food plants and learn to use the fruits of the harvest. She also mention the coffee program where beans are shipped to Storm Lake and roasted, ground and packaged here in Storm Lake.

