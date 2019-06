June 14: Charles Richard Liautaud turns one. His parents are Stephanie and Dr. Ted Liautaud of Knoxville. Grandparents are Stephen and Cindy Gipple of Davenport and Peggy and the late Dr. Ted Liautaud.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.