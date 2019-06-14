Frances Freeman, 93, of Sac City passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Frances Henrietta Freeman was born on Oct. 3, 1925, in Calhoun County, to Louis and Marcella (Stratmann) Wiegand. She was baptized in the Catholic Church on Nov. 8, 1925, and confirmed her faith on May 19, 1938. Frances lived in Lytton until the age of five and then grew up in Sac County where she attended elementary school at Jackson #5 and graduated from Sac Public Schools. She continued her education at St. Anthony School of Nursing in Carroll.

On May 27, 1948, Frances was united in marriage to DeVon Freeman in Sac City. This union was blessed with four children: Beth, John, Joan and Richard. Frances worked as a nurse for many years. She started her career at Porath Hospital in Storm Lake, where she worked from 1946 to 1948. After that, she worked at Loring Hospital from 1948 to 1966 and then finished her nursing career at Park View Manor in Sac City from 1968 to 1972.

Frances was very involved in her church. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crafting and gardening. She was always there for her family with love and support and seeing her grandchildren always brightened her day. Frances was a wonderful person that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Beth Frank of Armstrong; John (Cinthia) Freeman of Dubuque; Joan Day of Des Moines; and Richard Freeman of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Heidi (Shawn) Engeman, Colin Frank, Andrew (Amanda) Freeman and Kayla Settje; great-grandchildren: Isaac, Shantel and Jackson Engeman; David Frank; Hannah Frank; Emilia, Wyatt, Samuel and Owen Freeman; and Cameron McKee; sister Marie (Gerhard) Ausborn of Sac City; many extended family members and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband DeVon; brother Carroll Wiegand; grandsons: Benjamin J. Frank and Evan Freeman; and great-grandson Benjamin D. Frank.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City, with Father Joe Dillinger officiating, assisted by Deacon Butch Stone. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery. There will be no visitation.