Confessions of a fund raiser

BY JIM MCDIARMID

For awhile in the nineties I managed a small Seattle foundation. Our board of directors wasn’t contributing as generously as we wanted. They needed a pep talk. One of our secretaries recalled that the Seattle resident Mary Gates (Bill’s mom) was a major philanthropy director. So I phoned and asked her to address our board at their annual dinner. She graciously said yes.

During our preliminary chat she mentioned the wish that her son would finish the undergraduate work for his Harvard degree. That struck me as an ironic mom comment. The son was the richest man in America yet his mother wanted him to finish college. Mothers aren’t easy to figure. Neither are dads according to my kids.

As a fund raiser for 35 years I put together about a billion dollars. It was interesting and stimulating work. The pay was sufficient to support my running, reading and motorcycling habits. My youngest son says I could have made more money doing something else, but I would likely have spent any increase on exotic motorcycles, racing flats and books. I bought the lightest shoes I could find but the best marathon time I could get was 2:48. Now I steer clear of two-wheel vehicles and can’t run. There is a seemingly endless supply of good books.

Wanderlust marked my early lifetime, but I eventually settle near my children in North Carolina. Currently I am approaching my eightieth birthday. Commonly I took fund raising assignments – St. Louis, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Jose were typical places where I worked – and when settled in asked a college if they needed a night school rhetoric teacher. Often I was told no, they were fully staffed, only to be queried later to see if I was still available.

Once I questioned why a school called me so late and was told they lost a person just as a semester was about to begin. In that instance the initial candidate had gone to Maine to get married. Romance prevailed.

There were a few unfortunate happenings in the fund raising work. In St. Louis just as a board meeting was about to start, we learned that a board member had been blown up and killed in his Cadillac at a private club. In Minneapolis a board member was kidnapped but physically unharmed. Neither of those crimes were solved. Money was a factor in both cases.

Less serious, but compelling to me, were a pair of twenty-five million dollar transactions. Two prominent Minneapolis businessmen, Curt Carlson and Carl Pohlad decided to spend some of their money. Curt gave twenty-five million to the University of Minnesota, his alma mater (the business school was named in recognition), and Carl bought the Minnesota Twins baseball team for the same amount. After some decades I began to wonder if these men had reached any conclusions about who made the better investment. By the time I formulated a question both met their ultimate rewards.

I prefer to imagine that Curt did the wisest thing. But I admit to having a vested interest in his generosity. It gave me a sabbatical year I spent running and reading in Scotland. Some faculty were disgruntled because a fund raiser got a study year.

That same campaign at the University of Minnesota left me with a feeling of guilt, from a meeting held in the conference room adjacent to President Ken Keller’s office. Someone asked why we were raising this money. It might have been Wendy Norberg (a fine runner and an analytic writer). Ken said with some hundreds of millions more endowment Minnesota would be ranked in the top ten public American universities. Ken is smart and always ready with an answer.

Therein is the source of my lasting guilt. Within a few years the Newsweek annual edition about how colleges and universities rank had become seriously treated. I am convinced many high school graduates and their parents are misled by such foolishness. Ken’s offhand remark may have played a part in this silliness.

The Harvard economist John Galbraith, a Scot-Canadian, said he attended the worst and cheapest college in the English-speaking world (predating Trump University). President Keller and I went to San Diego during the Minnesota Campaign hoping to get a contribution from Joan Kroc who controlled her late husband’s McDonald’s fortune. A Minnesota law grad was Joan’s son in law. The daughter divorced that attorney and we struck out. Joan later made an exceptional gift to National Public Radio. I listen to NPR constantly and regard Ken Keller as the best fund raiser in my experience. Fund raising has competitive elements and requires diligent research.

My students taught me as books did. A sailor student on the USS Boxer told me he had “a weird psychology teacher.” I said one odd instructor wouldn’t harm him. His reaction was that “they are all weird.” He didn’t exclude me.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.