Alliant Energy grant supports Spectacular

Alliant Energy presented a check for $250 to the Star Spangled Spectacular Committee this week to assist with the finances of the local Independence Day community activities. This donation is from Alliant Energy’s competitive grant program which awarded 145 grants totaling over $400,000. Storm Lake’s Star Spangled Spectacular has enjoyed several years of partnership with Alliant Energy.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.