4-H council work on teambuilding

Sac County 4-H Council took a trip to Sioux City on April 19 to discover and work on teamwork while trying to decode their puzzle at the Greatest Escape in Sioux City. Members of the Sac County 4-H Council include, Front row L-R: Logan Blum, Anna Schmitt, Rachel Kenny, Taylor Houska, Carly Tegels and Logan Pickhinke. Back: Carter Niehaus, Chase Hurd, Connor Pickhinke and Connor Tegels.

