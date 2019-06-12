St. Mary’s tops East Sac County for second straight triumph

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Danika Demers went 3-for-4 and scored three runs and Elli Jensen scattered five hits to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a 7-1 win over East Sac County in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Wall Lake.
The Panthers led 2-1 when they scored three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.
