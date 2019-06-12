SL falls to Emmetsburg

Holly Dierenfield went 3-for-4 and scored a run, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg handed Storm Lake a 10-2 setback in a nonconference game last Thursday at Emmetsburg.

Storm Lake scored a run in the first inning and one in the sixth. The E’Hawks plated one run in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.