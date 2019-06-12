Sioux Central outscores WB-Mallard in wild Twin Lakes Conference game

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Taylor Krager and Kenda Casey each collected three hits to lead a 17-hit attack as Sioux Central defeated West Bend-Mallard 21-11 in a wild Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Peterson.
The Rebels scored four runs in the first inning, two in the third, nine in the fourth and six in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.