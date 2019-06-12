SC boys down WB-M in Twin Lakes play

Sioux Central scored six runs in the third inning to take control as the Rebels went on to beat West Bend-Mallard 11-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Peterson.

The Rebels went ahead 3-0 in the first inning. The team collected 12 hits. Keaton Lindner, Jake Hanson and Ben Hargens had two apiece. Gibson Olson scored three runs and Blake Cavanaugh scored twice.