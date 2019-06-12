Reginall Stone

A visitation for Reggie Stone, of Estherville, was held on Saturday, June 8, at Henry Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. Burial will take place at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, Okla. later this month. Funeral arrangements were under the care of Henry Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.

Reginall “Reggie” Kavanaugh Stone passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 4, 2019 at the age of 55.

Reggie was born on July 19, 1963 to James “Jim” Kavanaugh and Maxine “Button” Edith Arnold Stone in Nashville, Tenn. From the moment Reggie was born, it was immediately apparent that the family was blessed with an angel and most special gift.

Reggie graduated from Claremore High School in Claremore, Okla. He was a talented drummer and guitarist, who was able to play any music after hearing it. Although he could not read sheet music, he played with the passion of one who had written the piece himself. Reggie was an avid and talented bowler. He won several individual and team trophies throughout his life. He was employed at Red Barn, later Genesis Development where he made many lifelong friends and enjoyed learning new skills while teaching new techniques to enhance productivity.

Reggie was gifted with the ability to love everyone for who they were and shared that blessing with his family and many friends throughout his life. His smile lit up the room and genuinely cared for every person that he met. Reggie made sure to regularly ask how his family and friends were doing and never forgot anyone. Reggie taught us how to love and accept every person as special and unique, the importance of family, friends and teamwork; and how to always find the happiness in every situation. Reggie will be incredibly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.

Reggie is survived by his brothers: Stephen Kavanaugh Stone of Estherville; and Stanley Kavanaugh Stone of Armstrong; and sisters: Pamela Kathleen Hansen and her husband, Douglas of Armstrong; and Geralyn Marie Allen and her husband, Roger of Johnson City, Tenn. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews: Shaun and his wife, Belinda Stone; Angela Stone; Ryan Stone and his wife, Amanda; Jennifer Goodman; Danielle Lyon; Chris York; Jeffrey Allen and his wife, Janet; Roger Allen and his wife, Carla; Sarah Worrell and her husband, Travis; and Mike Allen; as well as 22 great-nieces and nephews.

Reggie was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Maxine; sister Mary Kathrine; and brother Patrick Kavanaugh Stone and his wife, Glenna Sue Keiffer Stone.