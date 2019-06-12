Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Three Storm Lake Middle School students presented their National History Day projects to Buena Vista Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at its May meeting. These TAG students were guided by Priscilla Robinson. This year’s theme for National History Day was Tragedy and Triumph in History.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.