Michael Brander

Michael James Brander, 66, of Denver, Colo. and formerly of Storm Lake, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Spencer.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, June 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice or cancer research.

Mike was born Sept. 15, 1952 the son of Lloyd and Esther (Dusing) Brander.

He attended school at St. Mary’s and Storm Lake High School where he graduated in 1970. Following high school graduation, he attended Fort Dodge Community College for one year.

After college, Mike went to Denver, Colo. where he worked at various jobs before becoming a mail carrier for the United States Post Office where he worked until the onset of cancer. Mike loved sports of all kinds. He especially loved baseball, football and basketball. Mike was an avid Denver Broncos fan. Colorado was his home; he loved the mountains. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling to Mexico and other places to meet new people and learn their cultures.

He was a very kind and generous person and was always willing to help those in need. His friends have many stories about his generosity and loyalty. He was a loner and lived very frugally; he always recycled and did not waste anything. He loved his country; he was proud of being a U.S. postal employee.

Mike will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Esther Brander of Spencer; sisters: Frances Hood of Humboldt; Barb (Dan) Jorgensen of Spencer; Patty (Joe) Lee of Iowa City; and Joni Brander of Chicago, Ill.; six nieces; five nephews; aunts: Mary Hartman and Doris Dusing; many cousins; extended family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Brander; uncles: Tony Brander; Charles (Jennie) Dusing; Jim (Doris) Dusing; aunts: Mary (Morris) Hibbs; Millie (Bill) Glyn; Lorraine (Glen) Peterson; Rose (Chuck) Mills; and Agnes (Scottie) Scott.

A special thank you to his friends, Johnny Callaghan and Jim Jorgensen, both from Aurora, Colo. for all of the help they extended to Mike and his family during these difficult times.