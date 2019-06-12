Melvin Neagle

Melvin Joe Neagle passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He lived in Peoria, Ariz. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Candy (Candace Hamer) Neagle; his daughter Amanda; son Matthew; son Michael and his wife Jennifer; his two grandchildren Hayden and Hunter.

Melvin was born in Lake City to Thomas and Clara (Bushman) Neagle on Oct. 1, 1946. His three brothers: Richard, Clayton (Curly) and Thomas Neagle; and sister Clara (Petie) Patrick welcomed him to Heaven. He is survived by four sisters: Darlene Plain; twin Mildred (Mickey) and husband Henry Morrow; Luetta and husband Kim Middlestadt; Mary and husband Wayne Watts; brother-in-law Gaylen Patrick; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Melvin served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran as a field communications crewman in the 31st and 60th artillery. He moved with his family from Storm Lake to Arizona in June 1993. He had been retired for many years after working as a mail carrier and clerk in New York, Iowa and Arizona. Melvin and his wife Candy enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and visiting family in Iowa and Georgia. Melvin loved baseball and football and he was always rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also participated in league bowling for many years. Those who knew Melvin enjoyed his dry sense of humor and knew he would never be caught doing karaoke. Melvin had a heart of gold and touched many lives.

The family would like to thank everyone for all of their prayers, well wishes and support over the past 10 years while Melvin was battling cancer.

Military graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Storm Lake Municipal Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Chautauqua Park in Storm Lake.