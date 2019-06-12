Marita Kenyon

Marita P. Kenyon, 60, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Mass was held Monday, June 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Marita P. Kenyon, the daughter of Marcellus and Marian (Boyd) Wernimont, was born on March 2, 1959 in Carroll. As an infant, Marita was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Auburn. She was later confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Sioux Rapids.

Marita attended school in Rembrandt. She graduated from Rembrandt High School in 1977. After high school, Marita attended Spencer School of Business where she earned her degree as a dental assistant in 1978.

On July 1, 1978, Marita was united in marriage to Don Kenyon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with two children, Brett and Teri.

Marita was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served on the church guild. She was also a member of the cancer survival club and boozsem buddies.

Marita loved spending time with her family and truly treasured being with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Don Kenyon of Storm Lake; children: Brett (Amy) Kenyon of Polk City; and Teri (Will) Hood of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren: Peyton, Nora and Josh; brothers: Michael (Myrna) Wernimont of Sioux Rapids; Marilyn (Jim) Nelsen of Albert City; Mark (Karen) Wernimont of Sac City; Margaret (Scott) McDermott of Estherville; Mary (Blair) Raveling of Linn Grove; Marvin (Cindy) Wernimont of Cherokee; Martin (Beth) Wernimont of Arizona; Maynard Wernimont of Mississippi; Myron (Sandy) Wernimont of Spencer; Milo (Le Anne) Wernimont of Pomeroy; Maxine (Larry) Hoffman of Des Moines; Marsha (Mark) Kantack of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Marlys (Bob) Jennings of Algona; many nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family and friends.

Marita was preceded in death by her parents, Marcellus and Marian Wernimont; brother, Mendal Wernimont; and sister-in-law, Kathy Wernimont.