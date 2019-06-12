Field day will explore grazing native perennials

Graziers John Rock and Aaron Nelson will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, focused on grazing native perennials on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on land they farm near Peterson (377 440th St., about four miles southeast of town).

