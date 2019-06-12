Estherville downs SC

Estherville Lincoln Central scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Midgets went on to defeat Sioux Central 5-2 last Thursday.

Sioux Central totaled six hits in the game. Alex Olson led the way with two. Maggie McGuire delivered an RBI single. Taylor Krager, Maddy Mueller and Kendra Casey each added a single.