ELC scores four runs in sixth inning to beat SL in Lakes game

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Estherville Lincoln Central scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and go on to a 5-1 win over Storm Lake in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Estherville.
The Tornadoes were limited to four hits in the game. Rachel Bozonie had a pair of singles. Jaley Butler added an RBI single.
