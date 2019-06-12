Bucheli buys Lake Avenue building

Storm Laker Harley Bucheli has purchased the building at 512 Lake Ave., most recently the home of Zophia’s Fashion, for his business Iowa Income Tax Service. Zophia’s has moved across the street and Bucheli has moved from his former location at 525 Erie St., with plans to reopen it again as a nightclub. Bucheli has been in Storm Lake for 20 years. He helps people with tax preparation all year long, as some have filed for extensions.

