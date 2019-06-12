Alta-Aurelia gets good pitching, hitting in 11-1 win over SE Valley

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Trey Engelmann had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs, and Oliver Peterson and Keaton Mork combined on a three-hitter as Alta-Aurelia defeated Southeast Valley 11-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.
The Warriors scored three runs in the second inning and four in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.