Alta-Aurelia gets good pitching, hitting in 11-1 win over SE Valley

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Trey Engelmann had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs, and Oliver Peterson and Keaton Mork combined on a three-hitter as Alta-Aurelia defeated Southeast Valley 11-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

The Warriors scored three runs in the second inning and four in the sixth.

