Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Gene and Doreen Kestel of Storm Lake will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Thursday, June 13. Gene and Doreen were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Schaller in 1949.
The couple will celebrate with their five children and their families the following Saturday on June 16 in Storm Lake.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.