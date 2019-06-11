Margaret Gregersen, 91, of Storm Lake died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.