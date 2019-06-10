Marita Kenyon
Marita P. Kenyon, 60, of Storm Lake died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
