Marita Kenyon

Published Monday, June 10, 2019

Marita P. Kenyon, 60, of Storm Lake died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.   

