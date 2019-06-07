SM picks up first win

Lizzie Lenhart had three hits and drove in four runs at the plate and scattered five hits in the circle as Storm Lake St. Mary’s picked up its first win of the season by beating Pocahontas Area 12-2 on Wednesday at Memorial Field.

The Panthers scored three runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and six in the fifth to pull away.

The team totaled 17 hits. Lenhart, Ashley Green and Elli Jensen all had three apiece. Emily Nothwehr and Sydney Hurd each added two hits. Ellie Bacon, Samantha Limones, Elly Richardson and Danika Demers each had one.

Demers and Green each scored three runs while Hurd scored twice. Nothwehr drove in a pair of runs.

Lenhart allowed five hits and one earned run, walked one and struck out six over five innings.

“I’m very proud of these ladies,” St. Mary’s coach Shane Schreck said. “They bounced back from a 10-0 loss the night before and showed up in a big way. These girls mean so much to me and I can honestly say this win meant more to me than any win I’ve ever had in my entire life. What an honor to coach these wonderful girls.”