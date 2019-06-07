SL uses 7-run second inning to upend Newell-Fonda

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Kayfrin Pelep went 2-for-2, scored two runs and drove in two runs at the plate, and pitched a three-hitter on the mound to help lead Storm Lake to a 13-2 win over Newell-Fonda on Tuesday at Fonda.
The Tornadoes scored two runs in the second inning, seven in the second, one in the third and three more in the fifth.
