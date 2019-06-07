Sioux Central edged by a run in loss to Okoboji

Trent Anderson delivered a pair of singles and drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough as Okoboji edged Sioux Central 7-6 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Okoboji.

The Rebels scored four runs in the fourth to pull within 5-4, but the Pioneers answered with two runs in the bottom half. Sioux Central plated two runs in the top of the fifth to make it 7-6.