SC girls fall to MNW

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Kendra Casey went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, but it wasn’t enough as Manson Northwest Webster defeated Sioux Central 12-6 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Manson.
The Cougars scored eight runs in the first three innings to take an 8-1 lead. After the Rebels plated four runs in the fifth, the Cougars answered with four runs in the next two innings to take control.
