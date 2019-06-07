SC boys edge Manson

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Jake Hanson and Caden Webber combined to pitch a three-hitter as Sioux Central got past Manson Northwest Webster 3-2 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Manson.
Hanson gave up three hits and two unearned runs, walked two and struck out 15 batters in 62⁄3 innings. Webber made one pitch to get the final out and record the save.
