SC boys edge Manson

Jake Hanson and Caden Webber combined to pitch a three-hitter as Sioux Central got past Manson Northwest Webster 3-2 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Manson.

Hanson gave up three hits and two unearned runs, walked two and struck out 15 batters in 62⁄3 innings. Webber made one pitch to get the final out and record the save.