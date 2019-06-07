RV routs River Valley

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Caleb Kistenmacher collected three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run to help power Ridge View to a 13-3 win over River Valley in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Holstein.
The team had 13 hits. Kistenmacher had a double and two singles. Logan Gross, Brecken Conover and Dylan Wood all added two hits apiece. Gross hit a solo home run and an RBI double.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.