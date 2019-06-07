RV routs River Valley

Caleb Kistenmacher collected three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run to help power Ridge View to a 13-3 win over River Valley in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Holstein.

The team had 13 hits. Kistenmacher had a double and two singles. Logan Gross, Brecken Conover and Dylan Wood all added two hits apiece. Gross hit a solo home run and an RBI double.