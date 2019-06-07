RV downs River Valley

Kara Richard collected three hits and Ridge View scored six runs in the fifth inning as the Raptors defeated River Valley 8-3 in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Galva.

The Raptors totaled 14 hits. Richard had a double and two singles to lead the way. Madeline Else, Mikayla Kolpin, Emerson Else and Autumn Henkel all had two hits apiece.