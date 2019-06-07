Retiring Old Glory

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Representatives of Boy Scouts Troop 104 and Girl Scouts Troop 105 undertook the twice-yearly task of flag retirement at Scout Park Sunday afternoon.
The 152 flags ranged in size from the tiny, to enormous garrison flags. The worn flags are left by the public in the mailbox-style receptacle near the entrance to the court house.
