Register now for Star Camp

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Star Camp will be at All Saint Episcopal Church, 121 Marina Rd., Storm Lake. Join them for an exciting evening with Lenny Muni on Wednesday, June 12 from 5-11 p.m. for the first Star Camp.
Children, fourth grade and older, will be involved in cooking and singing around the campfire, nature walks, games and star gazing. Come prepared to be outside all evening.
