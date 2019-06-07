Newell-Fonda use fast start to beat TL foe Emmetsburg

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Newell-Fonda scored four runs in the first inning to build an early lead and the Mustangs extended it throughout the game as they defeated Emmetsburg 12-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Fonda.
The Mustangs, who have won eight straight games, plated two runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
